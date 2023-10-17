Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft closed today at 554.7, up 2% from yesterday's 543.8

23 min read . 17 Oct 2023
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 2 %. The stock closed at 543.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 554.7 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft opened at 543 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 547.65 and a low of 540.3 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 14,978.77 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 548.6, while the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 35,829 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:42 PM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft closed today at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

Today, Birlasoft stock closed at 554.7, which is a 2% increase from the previous day's closing price of 543.8. The net change in the stock price is 10.9, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

17 Oct 2023, 06:20 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1779.4565.153.81945.45724.019676.27
Sonata Software1096.09.150.841147.4493.915202.06
Birlasoft554.710.92.0548.6250.3515247.07
Affle India1071.8510.951.031300.0875.2514274.26
Happiest Minds Technologies860.653.050.361027.8763.512323.52
17 Oct 2023, 05:44 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for Birlasoft stock is 541.2 and the high price is 557.

17 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.95 as against previous close of 544.55

Birlasoft, a leading global information technology services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 554.15. The bid price stands at 555.5 with a bid quantity of 8000, while the offer price is 555.6 with an offer quantity of 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft is 8112000. Investors can consider these data points while making trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:23 PM IST Birlasoft Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Birlasoft Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 250.25000, while its 52 week high price is 548.85000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.45, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 554.45. There has been a 1.96% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 10.65 points.

Click here for Birlasoft Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:52 PM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.9 (+47.52%) & 10.0 (+58.73%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 17 Oct 14:52 were at strike price of 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.25 (-39.32%) & 10.2 (-34.19%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1785.070.74.121945.45724.019737.64
Sonata Software1095.058.20.751147.4493.915188.88
Birlasoft553.79.91.82548.6250.3515219.58
Affle India1067.66.70.631300.0875.2514217.66
Happiest Minds Technologies859.01.40.161027.8763.512299.9
17 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹553.75, up 1.83% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The stock price of Birlasoft is currently at 553.75, with a percent change of 1.83 and a net change of 9.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase of 1.83 percent or 9.95. It is important to note that this data is current and may change throughout the day.

17 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is 541.2 and the high price is 556.6.

17 Oct 2023, 01:49 PM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹553.4, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 553.4, which represents a 1.77% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement in recent trading.

17 Oct 2023, 01:33 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days536.36
10 Days517.96
20 Days504.06
50 Days488.06
100 Days422.64
300 Days352.80
17 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.65 (+45.05%) & 9.9 (+57.14%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 17 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.05 (-31.55%) & 4.0 (-37.01%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹552.85, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the stock price is 552.85. There has been a 1.66% percent change in the price, which equates to a net change of 9.05.

Click here for Birlasoft AGM

17 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Birlasoft stock reached a low of 541.2 and a high of 555.

17 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:43 PM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.95 as against previous close of 544.55

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 553.7. The bid price is 555.0 with a bid quantity of 2000, while the offer price is 555.4 with an offer quantity of 2000. The stock has an open interest of 8066000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1772.9558.653.421945.45724.019604.4
Sonata Software1091.654.80.441147.4493.915141.72
Birlasoft552.78.91.64548.6250.3515192.1
Affle India1063.152.250.211300.0875.2514158.4
Happiest Minds Technologies861.74.10.481027.8763.512338.56
17 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Birlasoft stock's low price for the day was 541.2 and the high price was 551.5.

17 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹549.65, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Birlasoft is 549.65. There has been a 1.08 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.85.

17 Oct 2023, 12:17 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6666
Buy3331
Hold3334
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.8 (-2.97%) & 14.3 (-3.05%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.85 (-7.87%) & 9.85 (-4.37%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.95 as against previous close of 544.55

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 541.6. The bid price is slightly lower at 543.05, with a bid quantity of 4000. On the other hand, the offer price is slightly higher at 543.6, with an offer quantity of 6000. The open interest for Birlasoft stands at 7458000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Birlasoft stock had a low price of 541.2 and a high price of 549.05.

17 Oct 2023, 11:02 AM IST Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹541.3, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹543.8

Birlasoft stock is currently trading at 541.3 with a decrease of 0.46%. The net change in the stock price is -2.5.

17 Oct 2023, 10:50 AM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.2 (+0.99%) & 14.8 (+0.34%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 17 Oct 10:50 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.05 (-4.72%) & 9.8 (-4.85%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.95 as against previous close of 544.55

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 544.1. The bid price is slightly higher at 545.1, while the offer price is 545.7. There is an offer quantity of 2000 shares and a bid quantity of 2000 shares. The open interest for Birlasoft stands at 7498000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹543.55, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹543.8

Birlasoft stock is currently priced at 543.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.05. The net change is -0.25.

17 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is 542.45 and the high price is 549.05.

17 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹545, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹543.8

Birlasoft stock currently has a price of 545 with a percent change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 1.2, suggesting a positive movement. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a small increase in price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹543 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 35,829. The closing price for the shares was 543.

