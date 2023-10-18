comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 19 2023 10:05:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.95 -1.69%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 394.65 -3.13%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.05 -0.28%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,446 1.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 661 -1.1%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft closed today at 546.5, down -1.48% from yesterday's 554.7
BackBack

Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft closed today at ₹546.5, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹554.7

26 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 554.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 546.5 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BirlasoftPremium
Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at 545 and closed at 543.8. The stock reached a high of 557 and a low of 541.2 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 15,279.01 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 548.6 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 82,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:37:28 PM IST

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft closed today at ₹546.5, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹554.7

Today, the closing price of Birlasoft stock was 546.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.48% from the previous day's closing price of 554.7. The net change in the stock price was -8.2.

18 Oct 2023, 06:15:00 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1683.1-94.9-5.341945.45724.018610.88
Sonata Software1076.9-18.55-1.691147.4493.914937.13
Birlasoft546.5-8.2-1.48557.0250.3515021.68
Affle India1063.9-7.95-0.741300.0875.2514168.39
Happiest Minds Technologies837.25-23.65-2.751027.8763.511988.46
18 Oct 2023, 05:32:47 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is 543.7, while the high price is 559.95.

18 Oct 2023, 03:29:51 PM IST

Birlasoft October futures opened at 556.7 as against previous close of 556.35

Birlasoft (BLS) is currently trading at a spot price of 547. The bid price is slightly lower at 546.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 547.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 2000 and a bid quantity of 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft stands at 7,996,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:18:54 PM IST

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹546.75, down -1.43% from yesterday's ₹554.7

According to the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is 546.75. There has been a percent change of -1.43, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -7.95, implying a decrease of 7.95.

18 Oct 2023, 03:15:01 PM IST

Birlasoft Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Birlasoft Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 250.25000 and the 52 week high price is 556.75000.

18 Oct 2023, 02:53:37 PM IST

Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.15 (-51.87%) & 8.25 (-47.12%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.15 (+41.4%) & 7.65 (+35.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:36:32 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1779.4565.153.81945.45724.019676.27
Sonata Software1096.09.150.841147.4493.915202.06
Birlasoft554.710.92.0548.6250.3515247.07
Affle India1071.8510.951.031300.0875.2514274.26
Happiest Minds Technologies860.653.050.361027.8763.512323.52
18 Oct 2023, 02:28:18 PM IST

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 554.7, with a percent change of 2 and a net change of 10.9. This indicates that the stock has seen a positive movement, increasing by 2% and gaining 10.9 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:25:30 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Birlasoft stock's low price was 541.2 and its high price reached 557.

18 Oct 2023, 02:20:26 PM IST

Birlasoft October futures opened at 556.7 as against previous close of 556.35

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 554.5. The bid price is 547.7, indicating the highest price buyers are willing to pay, while the offer price is 548.25, indicating the lowest price sellers are willing to accept. The bid quantity is 4000, representing the number of shares buyers are looking to purchase, while the offer quantity is 2000, representing the number of shares sellers are looking to sell. The open interest stands at 8106000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:45:56 PM IST

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 554.7. There has been a 2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.9.

Click here for Birlasoft Key Metrics

18 Oct 2023, 01:36:47 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days541.98
10 Days524.02
20 Days505.96
50 Days490.42
100 Days424.73
300 Days354.01
18 Oct 2023, 01:27:16 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Birlasoft stock's low price for the day is 541.2, while the high price is 557.

18 Oct 2023, 01:26:43 PM IST

Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.1 (-33.64%) & 11.25 (-27.88%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.0 (+18.28%) & 6.5 (+15.04%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:03:30 PM IST

Birlasoft Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 01:03:30 PM IST

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 554.7. There has been a 2% change in the stock price, with a net change of 10.9.

Click here for Birlasoft Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 12:34:56 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1779.4565.153.81945.45724.019676.27
Sonata Software1096.09.150.841147.4493.915202.06
Birlasoft554.710.92.0548.6250.3515247.07
Affle India1071.8510.951.031300.0875.2514274.26
Happiest Minds Technologies860.653.050.361027.8763.512323.52
18 Oct 2023, 12:34:44 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6666
Buy3331
Hold3334
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:33:04 PM IST

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 554.7 with a net change of 10.9, representing a percent change of 2. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 10.9 points or 2% compared to the previous trading session.

18 Oct 2023, 12:14:01 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for Birlasoft stock is as follows: Today's low price: 541.2 Today's high price: 557.

18 Oct 2023, 12:09:32 PM IST

Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.75 (-27.57%) & 12.6 (-19.23%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.65 (+3.76%) & 5.7 (+0.88%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:55:08 AM IST

Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The Birlasoft stock is currently priced at 554.7, with a net change of 10.9, representing a 2% increase.

18 Oct 2023, 11:42:33 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1779.4565.153.81945.45724.019676.27
Sonata Software1096.09.150.841147.4493.915202.06
Birlasoft554.710.92.0548.6250.3515247.07
Affle India1071.8510.951.031300.0875.2514274.26
Happiest Minds Technologies860.653.050.361027.8763.512323.52
18 Oct 2023, 11:35:15 AM IST

Birlasoft October futures opened at 556.7 as against previous close of 556.35

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 554.5. The bid price is 553.0 and the offer price is 553.45. The offer quantity is 2000 and the bid quantity is 4000. The stock has an open interest of 8172000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:22:01 AM IST

Stocks to buy: Birlasoft, Ahluwalia Contracts among HDFC Securities’ fundamental picks for six-nine months horizon

The resilience of the Indian economy, improving macros and the ongoing September quarter corporate earnings are supporting the domestic market amid global geopolitical concerns.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-birlasoft-ahluwalia-contracts-among-hdfc-securities-fundamental-picks-for-six-nine-months-horizon-11697606864432.html

18 Oct 2023, 11:21:09 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Birlasoft stock is 557 and the low price is 541.2.

18 Oct 2023, 11:20:29 AM IST

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 554.7, with a percent change of 2 and a net change of 10.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 2% and has seen a net change of 10.9.

18 Oct 2023, 10:42:47 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1779.4565.153.81945.45724.019676.27
Sonata Software1096.09.150.841147.4493.915202.06
Birlasoft554.710.92.0548.6250.3515247.07
Affle India1071.8510.951.031300.0875.2514274.26
Happiest Minds Technologies860.653.050.361027.8763.512323.52
18 Oct 2023, 10:41:43 AM IST

Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.5 (-1.87%) & 15.95 (+2.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.15 (-23.12%) & 4.1 (-27.43%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:28:40 AM IST

Birlasoft October futures opened at 556.7 as against previous close of 556.35

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 554.5, with a bid price of 556.45 and an offer price of 556.95. The offer quantity is 2000 and the bid quantity is also 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft stands at 8,110,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:23:06 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Birlasoft stock today was 541.2 and the high price was 557.

18 Oct 2023, 10:20:59 AM IST

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Birlasoft is 554.7, with a percent change of 2 and a net change of 10.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2% and the net change is 10.9.

Click here for Birlasoft Profit Loss

18 Oct 2023, 09:53:47 AM IST

Birlasoft Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:41:40 AM IST

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 554.7, with a 2% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 10.9 in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 09:33:20 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.86%
3 Months42.13%
6 Months110.56%
YTD85.61%
1 Year96.91%
18 Oct 2023, 09:11:51 AM IST

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8

Based on the data provided, the current price of Birlasoft stock is 554.7. There has been a 2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 10.9.

18 Oct 2023, 08:02:26 AM IST

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹543.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 82,342. The closing price for the day was 543.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App