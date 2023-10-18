Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft closed today at 546.5, down -1.48% from yesterday's 554.7

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft closed today at ₹546.5, down -1.48% from yesterday's ₹554.7 Today, the closing price of Birlasoft stock was ₹546.5, reflecting a decrease of 1.48% from the previous day's closing price of ₹554.7. The net change in the stock price was -8.2.

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cyient 1683.1 -94.9 -5.34 1945.45 724.0 18610.88 Sonata Software 1076.9 -18.55 -1.69 1147.4 493.9 14937.13 Birlasoft 546.5 -8.2 -1.48 557.0 250.35 15021.68 Affle India 1063.9 -7.95 -0.74 1300.0 875.25 14168.39 Happiest Minds Technologies 837.25 -23.65 -2.75 1027.8 763.5 11988.46 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹543.7, while the high price is ₹559.95.

Birlasoft October futures opened at 556.7 as against previous close of 556.35 Birlasoft (BLS) is currently trading at a spot price of 547. The bid price is slightly lower at 546.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 547.1. The stock has an offer quantity of 2000 and a bid quantity of 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft stands at 7,996,000.

Birlasoft Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Birlasoft Ltd stock's 52 week low price is 250.25000 and the 52 week high price is 556.75000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.15 (-51.87%) & ₹8.25 (-47.12%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.15 (+41.4%) & ₹7.65 (+35.4%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cyient 1779.45 65.15 3.8 1945.45 724.0 19676.27 Sonata Software 1096.0 9.15 0.84 1147.4 493.9 15202.06 Birlasoft 554.7 10.9 2.0 548.6 250.35 15247.07 Affle India 1071.85 10.95 1.03 1300.0 875.25 14274.26 Happiest Minds Technologies 860.65 3.05 0.36 1027.8 763.5 12323.52 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range Today, Birlasoft stock's low price was ₹541.2 and its high price reached ₹557. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft October futures opened at 556.7 as against previous close of 556.35 Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 554.5. The bid price is 547.7, indicating the highest price buyers are willing to pay, while the offer price is 548.25, indicating the lowest price sellers are willing to accept. The bid quantity is 4000, representing the number of shares buyers are looking to purchase, while the offer quantity is 2000, representing the number of shares sellers are looking to sell. The open interest stands at 8106000.

Birlasoft share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 541.98 10 Days 524.02 20 Days 505.96 50 Days 490.42 100 Days 424.73 300 Days 354.01

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.1 (-33.64%) & ₹11.25 (-27.88%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 13:26 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.0 (+18.28%) & ₹6.5 (+15.04%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 6 6 Buy 3 3 3 1 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.75 (-27.57%) & ₹12.6 (-19.23%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 12:09 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.65 (+3.76%) & ₹5.7 (+0.88%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft October futures opened at 556.7 as against previous close of 556.35 Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 554.5. The bid price is 553.0 and the offer price is 553.45. The offer quantity is 2000 and the bid quantity is 4000. The stock has an open interest of 8172000.

Stocks to buy: Birlasoft, Ahluwalia Contracts among HDFC Securities’ fundamental picks for six-nine months horizon The resilience of the Indian economy, improving macros and the ongoing September quarter corporate earnings are supporting the domestic market amid global geopolitical concerns. https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-birlasoft-ahluwalia-contracts-among-hdfc-securities-fundamental-picks-for-six-nine-months-horizon-11697606864432.html

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.5 (-1.87%) & ₹15.95 (+2.24%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 18 Oct 10:41 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹7.15 (-23.12%) & ₹4.1 (-27.43%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft October futures opened at 556.7 as against previous close of 556.35 Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 554.5, with a bid price of 556.45 and an offer price of 556.95. The offer quantity is 2000 and the bid quantity is also 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft stands at 8,110,000.

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹554.7, up 2% from yesterday's ₹543.8 The current data shows that the stock price of Birlasoft is ₹554.7, with a percent change of 2 and a net change of 10.9. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2% and the net change is 10.9. Click here for Birlasoft Profit Loss

Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.86% 3 Months 42.13% 6 Months 110.56% YTD 85.61% 1 Year 96.91%

