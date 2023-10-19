Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day, Birlasoft opened at ₹559.9 and closed at ₹554.7. The stock reached a high of ₹559.95 and a low of ₹543.7. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹15,053.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹557, while the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 136,344 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 550.25. The bid price is 549.45 and the offer price is 549.8. The bid quantity is 4000 shares and the offer quantity is 2000 shares. The open interest for Birlasoft is 7230000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Based on the current data, the Birlasoft stock has a price of ₹551.2, representing a 0.86% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.2%
|3 Months
|41.49%
|6 Months
|111.8%
|YTD
|82.98%
|1 Year
|94.26%
The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹540.05. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.45, which implies that the stock has declined by this amount.
On the last day, Birlasoft had a trading volume of 136,344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹554.7.
