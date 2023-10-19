Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 19 Oct 2023, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 546.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 551.2 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft opened at 559.9 and closed at 554.7. The stock reached a high of 559.95 and a low of 543.7. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 15,053.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 557, while the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 136,344 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 541.85 as against previous close of 546.55

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 550.25. The bid price is 549.45 and the offer price is 549.8. The bid quantity is 4000 shares and the offer quantity is 2000 shares. The open interest for Birlasoft is 7230000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹551.2, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹546.5

Based on the current data, the Birlasoft stock has a price of 551.2, representing a 0.86% increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.7 points.

19 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.2%
3 Months41.49%
6 Months111.8%
YTD82.98%
1 Year94.26%
19 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹540.05, down -1.18% from yesterday's ₹546.5

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 540.05. There has been a percent change of -1.18, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.45, which implies that the stock has declined by this amount.

19 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹554.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Birlasoft had a trading volume of 136,344 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 554.7.

