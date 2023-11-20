Hello User
Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 0.65 %. The stock closed at 618.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.55 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at 616 and closed at 618.55. The stock reached a high of 625 and a low of 616 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 17,154.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 625 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹618.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 47,290. The closing price of the shares on this day was 618.55.

