Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹616 and closed at ₹618.55. The stock reached a high of ₹625 and a low of ₹616 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹17,154.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹625 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.