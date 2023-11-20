Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹616 and closed at ₹618.55. The stock reached a high of ₹625 and a low of ₹616 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹17,154.68 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹625 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,290 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST
Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹618.55 on last trading day
On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 47,290. The closing price of the shares on this day was ₹618.55.