Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.63 %. The stock closed at 549.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 546.25 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft opened at 540.05 and closed at 546.5. The highest price of the day was 555.25, while the lowest price was 539.15. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 15,141.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 559.95 and 250.35, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 59,639.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Birlasoft stock reached a low of 545.2 and a high of 551.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹546.25, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹549.7

The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 546.25, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% or 3.45.

20 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.1%
3 Months44.23%
6 Months112.34%
YTD84.02%
1 Year101.97%
20 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹549.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹549.7

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 549.1. The percent change in stock price is -0.11, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in stock price is -0.6, suggesting a small decline.

20 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹546.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Birlasoft had a trading volume of 59,639 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 546.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.