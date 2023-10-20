Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day, Birlasoft opened at ₹540.05 and closed at ₹546.5. The highest price of the day was ₹555.25, while the lowest price was ₹539.15. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹15,141.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹559.95 and ₹250.35, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 59,639.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.