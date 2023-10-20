Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock plummets in today's trading session

On the last day, Birlasoft opened at ₹540.05 and closed at ₹546.5. The highest price of the day was ₹555.25, while the lowest price was ₹539.15. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is ₹15,141.29 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹559.95 and ₹250.35, respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 59,639.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Birlasoft stock reached a low of ₹545.2 and a high of ₹551.
The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹546.25, with a percent change of -0.63 and a net change of -3.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.63% or ₹3.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.1%
|3 Months
|44.23%
|6 Months
|112.34%
|YTD
|84.02%
|1 Year
|101.97%
The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹549.1. The percent change in stock price is -0.11, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in stock price is -0.6, suggesting a small decline.
On the last day, Birlasoft had a trading volume of 59,639 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹546.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!