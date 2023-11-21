Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock sees gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹620.6 and closed at ₹622.55. The stock reached a high of ₹638.25 and a low of ₹619.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is currently ₹17,128.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹625 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,037 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹619.25, while the high price is ₹629.30.
The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹622.95 and there has been a percent change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests a positive outlook for Birlasoft stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.26%
|3 Months
|33.43%
|6 Months
|82.71%
|YTD
|108.0%
|1 Year
|117.31%
The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹621.6 with a percent change of -0.15. The net change in the stock price is -0.95.
On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 66,037. The closing price for the day was ₹622.55.
