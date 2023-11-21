Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 621.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.95 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day of trading, Birlasoft's stock opened at 620.6 and closed at 622.55. The stock reached a high of 638.25 and a low of 619.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is currently 17,128.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 625 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The stock had a trading volume of 66,037 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is 619.25, while the high price is 629.30.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹622.95, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹621.6

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 622.95 and there has been a percent change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data suggests a positive outlook for Birlasoft stock.

21 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.26%
3 Months33.43%
6 Months82.71%
YTD108.0%
1 Year117.31%
21 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹621.6, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹622.55

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 621.6 with a percent change of -0.15. The net change in the stock price is -0.95.

21 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹622.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 66,037. The closing price for the day was 622.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.