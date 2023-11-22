Hello User
Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went down today, 22 Nov 2023, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 621.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615.5 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft opened at 622.05 and closed at 621.6. The stock reached a high of 629.3 and a low of 614.15. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is 16,960.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 638.25 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for Birlasoft was 82,389 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹621.6 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 82,389. The closing price for the day was 621.6.

