Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft's Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 1.66 %. The stock closed at 615.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.9 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

Birlasoft's stock opened at 615.5 and closed at 615.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 627.05, while the lowest price was 611.4. The market capitalization of the company is 17,246.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 638.25, and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 36,750 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Birlasoft stock reached a low price of 611.4 and a high price of 627.05.

23 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.02%
3 Months32.98%
6 Months88.88%
YTD109.14%
1 Year127.57%
23 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹625.9, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹615.7

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 625.9, with a net change of 10.2 and a percent change of 1.66. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 10.2 and by 1.66% compared to the previous trading session.

23 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹615.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 36,750. The closing price of each share was 615.7.

