Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft's Stock Sees Gains in Today's Trading

Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹615.5 and closed at ₹615.7 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹627.05, while the lowest price was ₹611.4. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,246.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹638.25, and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 36,750 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Birlasoft stock reached a low price of ₹611.4 and a high price of ₹627.05.
The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹625.9. It has experienced a 1.66% percent change, resulting in a net change of 10.2.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.02%
|3 Months
|32.98%
|6 Months
|88.88%
|YTD
|109.14%
|1 Year
|127.57%
The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹625.9, with a net change of 10.2 and a percent change of 1.66. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 10.2 and by 1.66% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 36,750. The closing price of each share was ₹615.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!