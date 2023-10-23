comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft's Stock Takes a Dip in Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft's Stock Takes a Dip in Trading

18 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -3.57 %. The stock closed at 546.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.3 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BirlasoftPremium
Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's open price was 549.55 and the close price was 549.7. The stock's high for the day was 551 and the low was 540.8. The company's market capitalization is 15,020.09 crore. The 52-week high for Birlasoft is 559.95 and the 52-week low is 250.35. On the BSE, 38,357 shares of Birlasoft were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:42:49 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days548.30
10 Days542.33
20 Days517.35
50 Days498.94
100 Days433.26
300 Days358.76
23 Oct 2023, 01:25:12 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price of Birlasoft stock is 547.4 and the low price is 526.25.

23 Oct 2023, 01:20:01 PM IST

Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.7 (-71.19%) & 3.15 (-71.75%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of 520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.9 (+90.0%) & 5.5 (+223.53%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:16:41 PM IST

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹527.3, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹546.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is 527.3, experiencing a percent change of -3.57. This translates to a net change of -19.5.

23 Oct 2023, 12:56:00 PM IST

Birlasoft Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:43:33 PM IST

Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.45 as against previous close of 547.45

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 532.55 with a bid price of 532.55 and an offer price of 533.15. The offer quantity is 2000 shares and the bid quantity is also 2000 shares. The open interest for Birlasoft is 5632000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:42:31 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1675.35-22.75-1.341945.45724.018525.18
Sonata Software1081.65-30.1-2.711156.0493.915003.02
Birlasoft531.55-15.25-2.79559.95250.3514610.74
Affle India1056.05-15.55-1.451300.0875.2514063.85
Happiest Minds Technologies817.05-12.35-1.491027.8763.511699.22
23 Oct 2023, 12:29:08 PM IST

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹531.4, down -2.82% from yesterday's ₹546.8

The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 531.4 with a percent change of -2.82. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.82% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -15.4, indicating a decrease of 15.4.

Click here for Birlasoft AGM

23 Oct 2023, 12:24:38 PM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Birlasoft stock's low price for the day is 528.3, while the high price is 547.4.

23 Oct 2023, 12:13:07 PM IST

Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.35 (-77.12%) & 0.85 (-70.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.65 (+180.26%) & 4.0 (+135.29%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:42:00 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1678.05-20.05-1.181945.45724.018555.04
Sonata Software1082.7-29.05-2.611156.0493.915017.58
Birlasoft531.0-15.8-2.89559.95250.3514595.63
Affle India1061.95-9.65-0.91300.0875.2514142.42
Happiest Minds Technologies816.05-13.35-1.611027.8763.511684.9
23 Oct 2023, 11:41:03 AM IST

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹533.05, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹546.8

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 533.05. There has been a percent change of -2.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.75, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.75.

Click here for Birlasoft News

23 Oct 2023, 11:33:06 AM IST

Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.45 as against previous close of 547.45

Birlasoft, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 534.5. The bid price stands at 535.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 535.6. The offer quantity is 2000, and the bid quantity is 4000. The stock has a high open interest of 5,878,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:30:49 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Birlasoft stock was 532.25 and the high price reached 547.4.

23 Oct 2023, 11:22:35 AM IST

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹534.05, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹546.8

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 534.05 with a percent change of -2.33 and a net change of -12.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.33% and the value has decreased by 12.75.

23 Oct 2023, 10:40:01 AM IST

Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 555.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.7 (-71.19%) & 1.4 (-62.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.6 (+126.32%) & 16.45 (+105.63%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:37:37 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1686.95-11.15-0.661945.45724.018653.45
Sonata Software1084.25-27.5-2.471156.0493.915039.08
Birlasoft536.1-10.7-1.96559.95250.3514735.81
Affle India1064.05-7.55-0.71300.0875.2514170.39
Happiest Minds Technologies821.15-8.25-0.991027.8763.511757.93
23 Oct 2023, 10:23:27 AM IST

Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹535.5, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹546.8

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the stock price is 535.5. There has been a percent change of -2.07 and a net change of -11.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.07% and the net change is a decrease of 11.3 points.

23 Oct 2023, 10:16:49 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Birlasoft stock reached a low price of 535.5 and a high price of 547.4.

23 Oct 2023, 10:11:26 AM IST

Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.45 as against previous close of 547.45

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 541.45 with a bid price and offer price of 541.45 and 542.0 respectively. The bid and offer quantities are both 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft is 6,228,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:56:56 AM IST

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹542.1, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹546.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is 542.1. The stock has seen a percent change of -0.86, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.7, suggesting a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 09:54:52 AM IST

Birlasoft Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:40:58 AM IST

Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.84%
3 Months44.93%
6 Months113.25%
YTD83.45%
1 Year91.63%
23 Oct 2023, 09:14:13 AM IST

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹542.05, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹546.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is 542.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.75, implying a decline.

23 Oct 2023, 08:23:11 AM IST

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹549.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 38,357. The closing price for the day was 549.7.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App