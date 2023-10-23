Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft's Stock Takes a Dip in Trading

Birlasoft share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 548.30 10 Days 542.33 20 Days 517.35 50 Days 498.94 100 Days 433.26 300 Days 358.76

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high price of Birlasoft stock is ₹547.4 and the low price is ₹526.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (-71.19%) & ₹3.15 (-71.75%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 13:20 were at strike price of ₹520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.9 (+90.0%) & ₹5.5 (+223.53%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹527.3, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹546.8 Based on the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is ₹527.3, experiencing a percent change of -3.57. This translates to a net change of -19.5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft Live Updates

Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.45 as against previous close of 547.45 Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 532.55 with a bid price of 532.55 and an offer price of 533.15. The offer quantity is 2000 shares and the bid quantity is also 2000 shares. The open interest for Birlasoft is 5632000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cyient 1675.35 -22.75 -1.34 1945.45 724.0 18525.18 Sonata Software 1081.65 -30.1 -2.71 1156.0 493.9 15003.02 Birlasoft 531.55 -15.25 -2.79 559.95 250.35 14610.74 Affle India 1056.05 -15.55 -1.45 1300.0 875.25 14063.85 Happiest Minds Technologies 817.05 -12.35 -1.49 1027.8 763.5 11699.22

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹531.4, down -2.82% from yesterday's ₹546.8 The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹531.4 with a percent change of -2.82. This means that the stock has decreased by 2.82% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -15.4, indicating a decrease of ₹15.4. Click here for Birlasoft AGM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range Birlasoft stock's low price for the day is ₹528.3, while the high price is ₹547.4.

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.35 (-77.12%) & ₹0.85 (-70.18%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 12:13 were at strike price of ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.65 (+180.26%) & ₹4.0 (+135.29%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cyient 1678.05 -20.05 -1.18 1945.45 724.0 18555.04 Sonata Software 1082.7 -29.05 -2.61 1156.0 493.9 15017.58 Birlasoft 531.0 -15.8 -2.89 559.95 250.35 14595.63 Affle India 1061.95 -9.65 -0.9 1300.0 875.25 14142.42 Happiest Minds Technologies 816.05 -13.35 -1.61 1027.8 763.5 11684.9

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹533.05, down -2.51% from yesterday's ₹546.8 The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹533.05. There has been a percent change of -2.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.75, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹13.75. Click here for Birlasoft News

Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.45 as against previous close of 547.45 Birlasoft, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 534.5. The bid price stands at 535.15, while the offer price is slightly higher at 535.6. The offer quantity is 2000, and the bid quantity is 4000. The stock has a high open interest of 5,878,000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Birlasoft stock was ₹532.25 and the high price reached ₹547.4.

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹534.05, down -2.33% from yesterday's ₹546.8 The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹534.05 with a percent change of -2.33 and a net change of -12.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.33% and the value has decreased by ₹12.75.

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹555.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (-71.19%) & ₹1.4 (-62.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 23 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹550.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.6 (+126.32%) & ₹16.45 (+105.63%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cyient 1686.95 -11.15 -0.66 1945.45 724.0 18653.45 Sonata Software 1084.25 -27.5 -2.47 1156.0 493.9 15039.08 Birlasoft 536.1 -10.7 -1.96 559.95 250.35 14735.81 Affle India 1064.05 -7.55 -0.7 1300.0 875.25 14170.39 Happiest Minds Technologies 821.15 -8.25 -0.99 1027.8 763.5 11757.93

Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹535.5, down -2.07% from yesterday's ₹546.8 The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the stock price is ₹535.5. There has been a percent change of -2.07 and a net change of -11.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.07% and the net change is a decrease of 11.3 points.

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range Today, Birlasoft stock reached a low price of ₹535.5 and a high price of ₹547.4.

Birlasoft October futures opened at 548.45 as against previous close of 547.45 Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 541.45 with a bid price and offer price of 541.45 and 542.0 respectively. The bid and offer quantities are both 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft is 6,228,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹542.1, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹546.8 Based on the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is ₹542.1. The stock has seen a percent change of -0.86, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -4.7, suggesting a decline in value.

Birlasoft Live Updates

Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.84% 3 Months 44.93% 6 Months 113.25% YTD 83.45% 1 Year 91.63%

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹542.05, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹546.8 Based on the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is ₹542.05. It has experienced a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.75, implying a decline.