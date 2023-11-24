Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹629.95 and closed at ₹625.3. The stock had a high of ₹631.25 and a low of ₹620.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,151.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹638.25, while the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 61,271 shares.
The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹622.45, with a percent change of -0.46. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.85 in the stock price.
On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 61,271. The closing price of the shares was ₹625.3.
