Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹629.95 and closed at ₹625.3. The stock had a high of ₹631.25 and a low of ₹620.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,151.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹638.25, while the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 61,271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.