Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Birlasoft stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.46 %. The stock closed at 625.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.45 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at 629.95 and closed at 625.3. The stock had a high of 631.25 and a low of 620.85. The market capitalization of the company is 17,151.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 638.25, while the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 61,271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹622.45, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹625.3

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 622.45, with a percent change of -0.46. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.85, suggesting a decrease of 2.85 in the stock price.

24 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹625.3 on last trading day

On the last day of Birlasoft's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 61,271. The closing price of the shares was 625.3.

