Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft closed today at 530, up 0.94% from yesterday's 525.05

27 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 525.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 530 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened and closed at 526.55. The highest price reached during the day was 534.75, while the lowest price was 519.65. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is currently 14,458.18 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 559.95, and the 52-week low is 250.35. On the BSE, a total of 92,717 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:38 PM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft closed today at ₹530, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹525.05

Today, the closing price of Birlasoft stock was 530, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 4.95. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of 525.05.

26 Oct 2023, 06:15 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1604.01.050.071945.45724.017736.23
Sonata Software1133.6591.258.751156.0506.515724.28
Birlasoft530.04.950.94559.95250.3514568.14
Affle India1016.95-8.05-0.791300.0875.2513543.14
Happiest Minds Technologies813.75-2.75-0.341022.3763.511651.97
26 Oct 2023, 05:40 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is 509.7 and the high price is 532.3.

26 Oct 2023, 03:24 PM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 517.95 as against previous close of 526.2

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 528.55. The bid price is 527.55, while the offer price is 528.2. There are 2000 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 2000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Birlasoft is 2,038,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Birlasoft Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Birlasoft Ltd stock is 250.25000, while the 52-week high price is 560.00000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹529, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹525.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is 529. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 20.45 (+1.24%) & 9.0 (-6.25%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.4 (-1.62%) & 0.1 (-86.67%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹527.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹525.05

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 527.1. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.05.

Click here for Birlasoft Shareholdings

26 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1600.9-2.05-0.131945.45724.017701.95
Sonata Software1093.050.64.851156.0506.515160.45
Birlasoft527.752.70.51559.95250.3514506.29
Affle India1019.75-5.25-0.511300.0875.2513580.42
Happiest Minds Technologies813.35-3.15-0.391022.3763.511646.24
26 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is 509.7 and the high price is 526.25.

26 Oct 2023, 02:06 PM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 517.95 as against previous close of 526.2

Birlasoft, currently trading at a spot price of 524.8, has a bid price of 523.3 and an offer price of 524.35. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 2000 each. The stock has an open interest of 2066000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹524.2, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹525.05

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 524.2 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.85, indicating a decrease of 0.85.

Click here for Birlasoft Key Metrics

26 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 7.9 (-17.71%) & 18.2 (-9.9%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.5 (-13.51%) & 0.45 (-40.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days544.85
10 Days543.42
20 Days519.29
50 Days500.39
100 Days435.16
300 Days360.55
26 Oct 2023, 01:14 PM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹520.9, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹525.05

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 520.9. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.15, which means that the stock has decreased by 4.15.

26 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price for Birlasoft stock was 509.7, while the high price reached 522.6.

26 Oct 2023, 12:57 PM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 517.95 as against previous close of 526.2

Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 517.6. The bid price stands at 518.0, while the offer price is 518.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 2000 and a bid quantity of 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft is recorded at 2,080,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1573.35-29.6-1.851945.45724.017397.32
Sonata Software1069.3526.952.591156.0506.514832.41
Birlasoft517.25-7.8-1.49559.95250.3514217.68
Affle India1015.95-9.05-0.881300.0875.2513529.82
Happiest Minds Technologies809.9-6.6-0.811022.3763.511596.84
26 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹518.9, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹525.05

The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the stock price is 518.9. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Birlasoft stock is 521.4 and the low price is 509.7.

26 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.5 (-32.29%) & 0.1 (-81.82%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.75 (+0.0%) & 11.15 (+20.54%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 11:55 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy6666
Buy3331
Hold3334
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1561.65-41.3-2.581945.45724.017267.95
Sonata Software1073.9531.553.031156.0506.514896.21
Birlasoft513.1-11.95-2.28559.95250.3514103.61
Affle India1015.3-9.7-0.951300.0875.2513521.16
Happiest Minds Technologies805.5-11.0-1.351022.3763.511533.84
26 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹513.5, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹525.05

The stock price of Birlasoft is currently at 513.5, with a percent change of -2.2 and a net change of -11.55. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by 11.55.

Click here for Birlasoft News

26 Oct 2023, 11:25 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is 509.7 and the high price is 521.

26 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 517.95 as against previous close of 526.2

Birlasoft, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 514.4. The bid price and offer price are 514.1 and 514.7 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 4000 and 2000. The open interest stands at 2042000. Birlasoft is an attractive investment option, offering a stable and profitable outlook for investors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹513.65, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹525.05

The current price of Birlasoft stock is 513.65. The percent change in the stock is -2.17%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.4, meaning the stock has decreased by 11.4.

26 Oct 2023, 10:54 AM IST Top active options for Birlasoft

Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.45 (-80.92%) & 0.1 (-93.55%) respectively.

Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of 510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 0.7 (+6.67%) & 11.3 (+22.16%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

26 Oct 2023, 10:42 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Cyient1577.45-25.5-1.591945.45724.017442.65
Sonata Software1087.945.54.361156.0506.515089.71
Birlasoft518.05-7.0-1.33559.95250.3514239.67
Affle India1011.1-13.9-1.361300.0875.2513465.23
Happiest Minds Technologies806.05-10.45-1.281022.3763.511541.71
26 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹516, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹525.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is 516. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -9.05. This implies that the stock has declined by 9.05.

26 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is 509.7 and the high price is 521.

26 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST Birlasoft October futures opened at 517.95 as against previous close of 526.2

Birlasoft stock is currently trading at a spot price of 511.75. The bid price is 511.9, and the offer price is 512.75. The bid quantity is 2000, and the offer quantity is 4000. The open interest for Birlasoft is 2074000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹512.1, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹525.05

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 512.1, with a percent change of -2.47 and a net change of -12.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.47% and the value has decreased by 12.95.

26 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Birlasoft Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.27%
3 Months44.24%
6 Months96.41%
YTD75.83%
1 Year91.65%
26 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹524.9, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹526.55

The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the price is 524.9. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.65, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.65.

26 Oct 2023, 08:21 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹526.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 92,717. The closing price for the shares was 526.55.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.