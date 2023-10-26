Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft closed today at 530, up 0.94% from yesterday's 525.05

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened and closed at ₹526.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹534.75, while the lowest price was ₹519.65. The market capitalization of Birlasoft is currently ₹14,458.18 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹559.95, and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. On the BSE, a total of 92,717 shares were traded.
Today, the closing price of Birlasoft stock was ₹530, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 4.95. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹525.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cyient
|1604.0
|1.05
|0.07
|1945.45
|724.0
|17736.23
|Sonata Software
|1133.65
|91.25
|8.75
|1156.0
|506.5
|15724.28
|Birlasoft
|530.0
|4.95
|0.94
|559.95
|250.35
|14568.14
|Affle India
|1016.95
|-8.05
|-0.79
|1300.0
|875.25
|13543.14
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|813.75
|-2.75
|-0.34
|1022.3
|763.5
|11651.97
The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹509.7 and the high price is ₹532.3.
Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 528.55. The bid price is 527.55, while the offer price is 528.2. There are 2000 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 2000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Birlasoft is 2,038,000.
The 52-week low price of Birlasoft Ltd stock is 250.25000, while the 52-week high price is 560.00000.
As of the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is ₹529. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹20.45 (+1.24%) & ₹9.0 (-6.25%) respectively.
Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.4 (-1.62%) & ₹0.1 (-86.67%) respectively.
The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹527.1. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cyient
|1600.9
|-2.05
|-0.13
|1945.45
|724.0
|17701.95
|Sonata Software
|1093.0
|50.6
|4.85
|1156.0
|506.5
|15160.45
|Birlasoft
|527.75
|2.7
|0.51
|559.95
|250.35
|14506.29
|Affle India
|1019.75
|-5.25
|-0.51
|1300.0
|875.25
|13580.42
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|813.35
|-3.15
|-0.39
|1022.3
|763.5
|11646.24
The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹509.7 and the high price is ₹526.25.
Birlasoft, currently trading at a spot price of 524.8, has a bid price of 523.3 and an offer price of 524.35. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 2000 each. The stock has an open interest of 2066000.
The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹524.2 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.85, indicating a decrease of ₹0.85.
Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.9 (-17.71%) & ₹18.2 (-9.9%) respectively.
Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.5 (-13.51%) & ₹0.45 (-40.0%) respectively.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|544.85
|10 Days
|543.42
|20 Days
|519.29
|50 Days
|500.39
|100 Days
|435.16
|300 Days
|360.55
The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹520.9. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.15.
Today, the low price for Birlasoft stock was ₹509.7, while the high price reached ₹522.6.
Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 517.6. The bid price stands at 518.0, while the offer price is 518.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 2000 and a bid quantity of 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft is recorded at 2,080,000.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cyient
|1573.35
|-29.6
|-1.85
|1945.45
|724.0
|17397.32
|Sonata Software
|1069.35
|26.95
|2.59
|1156.0
|506.5
|14832.41
|Birlasoft
|517.25
|-7.8
|-1.49
|559.95
|250.35
|14217.68
|Affle India
|1015.95
|-9.05
|-0.88
|1300.0
|875.25
|13529.82
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|809.9
|-6.6
|-0.81
|1022.3
|763.5
|11596.84
The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the stock price is ₹518.9. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
The current day's high price for Birlasoft stock is ₹521.4 and the low price is ₹509.7.
Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.5 (-32.29%) & ₹0.1 (-81.82%) respectively.
Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (+0.0%) & ₹11.15 (+20.54%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cyient
|1561.65
|-41.3
|-2.58
|1945.45
|724.0
|17267.95
|Sonata Software
|1073.95
|31.55
|3.03
|1156.0
|506.5
|14896.21
|Birlasoft
|513.1
|-11.95
|-2.28
|559.95
|250.35
|14103.61
|Affle India
|1015.3
|-9.7
|-0.95
|1300.0
|875.25
|13521.16
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|805.5
|-11.0
|-1.35
|1022.3
|763.5
|11533.84
The stock price of Birlasoft is currently at ₹513.5, with a percent change of -2.2 and a net change of -11.55. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by ₹11.55.
The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹509.7 and the high price is ₹521.
Birlasoft, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 514.4. The bid price and offer price are 514.1 and 514.7 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 4000 and 2000. The open interest stands at 2042000. Birlasoft is an attractive investment option, offering a stable and profitable outlook for investors.
The current price of Birlasoft stock is ₹513.65. The percent change in the stock is -2.17%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.4, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹11.4.
Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.45 (-80.92%) & ₹0.1 (-93.55%) respectively.
Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (+6.67%) & ₹11.3 (+22.16%) respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Cyient
|1577.45
|-25.5
|-1.59
|1945.45
|724.0
|17442.65
|Sonata Software
|1087.9
|45.5
|4.36
|1156.0
|506.5
|15089.71
|Birlasoft
|518.05
|-7.0
|-1.33
|559.95
|250.35
|14239.67
|Affle India
|1011.1
|-13.9
|-1.36
|1300.0
|875.25
|13465.23
|Happiest Minds Technologies
|806.05
|-10.45
|-1.28
|1022.3
|763.5
|11541.71
As of the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is ₹516. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -9.05. This implies that the stock has declined by ₹9.05.
The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹509.7 and the high price is ₹521.
Birlasoft stock is currently trading at a spot price of 511.75. The bid price is 511.9, and the offer price is 512.75. The bid quantity is 2000, and the offer quantity is 4000. The open interest for Birlasoft is 2074000.
The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹512.1, with a percent change of -2.47 and a net change of -12.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.47% and the value has decreased by ₹12.95.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.27%
|3 Months
|44.24%
|6 Months
|96.41%
|YTD
|75.83%
|1 Year
|91.65%
The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹524.9. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.65.
On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 92,717. The closing price for the shares was ₹526.55.
