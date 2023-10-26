Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft closed today at 530, up 0.94% from yesterday's 525.05

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft closed today at ₹530, up 0.94% from yesterday's ₹525.05 Today, the closing price of Birlasoft stock was ₹530, with a percent change of 0.94 and a net change of 4.95. This is an increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹525.05.

Birlasoft share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Cyient 1604.0 1.05 0.07 1945.45 724.0 17736.23 Sonata Software 1133.65 91.25 8.75 1156.0 506.5 15724.28 Birlasoft 530.0 4.95 0.94 559.95 250.35 14568.14 Affle India 1016.95 -8.05 -0.79 1300.0 875.25 13543.14 Happiest Minds Technologies 813.75 -2.75 -0.34 1022.3 763.5 11651.97 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹509.7 and the high price is ₹532.3.

Birlasoft October futures opened at 517.95 as against previous close of 526.2 Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 528.55. The bid price is 527.55, while the offer price is 528.2. There are 2000 shares available for purchase at the bid price and 2000 shares available for sale at the offer price. The open interest for Birlasoft is 2,038,000.

Birlasoft Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Birlasoft Ltd stock is 250.25000, while the 52-week high price is 560.00000.

Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹529, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹525.05 As of the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is ₹529. There has been a percent change of 0.75, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹20.45 (+1.24%) & ₹9.0 (-6.25%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.4 (-1.62%) & ₹0.1 (-86.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹527.1, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹525.05 The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹527.1. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.05. Click here for Birlasoft Shareholdings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹509.7 and the high price is ₹526.25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Birlasoft October futures opened at 517.95 as against previous close of 526.2 Birlasoft, currently trading at a spot price of 524.8, has a bid price of 523.3 and an offer price of 524.35. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 2000 each. The stock has an open interest of 2066000.

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹524.2, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹525.05 The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹524.2 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.16% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is -0.85, indicating a decrease of ₹0.85. Click here for Birlasoft Key Metrics

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹530.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹7.9 (-17.71%) & ₹18.2 (-9.9%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 13:32 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.5 (-13.51%) & ₹0.45 (-40.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 544.85 10 Days 543.42 20 Days 519.29 50 Days 500.39 100 Days 435.16 300 Days 360.55

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹520.9, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹525.05 The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹520.9. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.15, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹4.15.

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price for Birlasoft stock was ₹509.7, while the high price reached ₹522.6.

Birlasoft October futures opened at 517.95 as against previous close of 526.2 Birlasoft is currently trading at a spot price of 517.6. The bid price stands at 518.0, while the offer price is 518.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 2000 and a bid quantity of 2000. The open interest for Birlasoft is recorded at 2,080,000.

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹518.9, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹525.05 The current data for Birlasoft stock shows that the stock price is ₹518.9. There has been a percent change of -1.17, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.15, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high price for Birlasoft stock is ₹521.4 and the low price is ₹509.7.

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹560.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹540.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.5 (-32.29%) & ₹0.1 (-81.82%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.75 (+0.0%) & ₹11.15 (+20.54%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 6 6 6 6 Buy 3 3 3 1 Hold 3 3 3 4 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹513.5, down -2.2% from yesterday's ₹525.05 The stock price of Birlasoft is currently at ₹513.5, with a percent change of -2.2 and a net change of -11.55. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with the price dropping by ₹11.55. Click here for Birlasoft News

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹509.7 and the high price is ₹521.

Birlasoft October futures opened at 517.95 as against previous close of 526.2 Birlasoft, a leading IT services company, is currently trading at a spot price of 514.4. The bid price and offer price are 514.1 and 514.7 respectively, with bid and offer quantities of 4000 and 2000. The open interest stands at 2042000. Birlasoft is an attractive investment option, offering a stable and profitable outlook for investors.

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹513.65, down -2.17% from yesterday's ₹525.05 The current price of Birlasoft stock is ₹513.65. The percent change in the stock is -2.17%, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -11.4, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹11.4.

Top active options for Birlasoft Top active call options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹520.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹530.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.45 (-80.92%) & ₹0.1 (-93.55%) respectively. Top active put options for Birlasoft at 26 Oct 10:54 were at strike price of ₹510.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹0.7 (+6.67%) & ₹11.3 (+22.16%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Birlasoft share price NSE Live :Birlasoft trading at ₹516, down -1.72% from yesterday's ₹525.05 As of the current data, the stock price of Birlasoft is ₹516. There has been a percent change of -1.72, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -9.05. This implies that the stock has declined by ₹9.05.

Birlasoft share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Birlasoft stock is ₹509.7 and the high price is ₹521.

Birlasoft October futures opened at 517.95 as against previous close of 526.2 Birlasoft stock is currently trading at a spot price of 511.75. The bid price is 511.9, and the offer price is 512.75. The bid quantity is 2000, and the offer quantity is 4000. The open interest for Birlasoft is 2074000.

Birlasoft share price update :Birlasoft trading at ₹512.1, down -2.47% from yesterday's ₹525.05 The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹512.1, with a percent change of -2.47 and a net change of -12.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.47% and the value has decreased by ₹12.95.

Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -5.27% 3 Months 44.24% 6 Months 96.41% YTD 75.83% 1 Year 91.65%

Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹524.9, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹526.55 The current data of Birlasoft stock shows that the price is ₹524.9. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -1.65, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.65.