Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock plummets as investors sell off

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at ₹533.25 and closed at ₹528.7. The stock reached a high of ₹543.55 and a low of ₹529.35. The company's market capitalization stands at 14929.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹559.95 and the 52-week low is ₹250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 36958 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.34%
|3 Months
|35.28%
|6 Months
|98.72%
|YTD
|81.56%
|1 Year
|100.74%
The current stock price of Birlasoft is ₹540.95. The percent change is -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.35, meaning the stock price has decreased by ₹1.35.
On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 36,958 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹528.7.
