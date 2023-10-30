Hello User
Birlasoft share price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST
Birlasoft stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 542.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 540.95 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft

On the last day, Birlasoft's stock opened at 533.25 and closed at 528.7. The stock reached a high of 543.55 and a low of 529.35. The company's market capitalization stands at 14929.19 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 559.95 and the 52-week low is 250.35. The BSE volume for the day was 36958 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Birlasoft share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.34%
3 Months35.28%
6 Months98.72%
YTD81.56%
1 Year100.74%
30 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Birlasoft share price Today :Birlasoft trading at ₹540.95, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹542.3

The current stock price of Birlasoft is 540.95. The percent change is -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.35, meaning the stock price has decreased by 1.35.

30 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Birlasoft share price Live :Birlasoft closed at ₹528.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Birlasoft on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total volume of 36,958 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 528.7.

