Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock price went up today, 02 Dec 2024, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 590.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 592.35 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened and closed at 590.75, with a high of 594.8 and a low of 588. The company's market capitalization stands at 16,352.64 crores. Over the past year, Birlasoft reached a 52-week high of 861.6 and a low of 536.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 17,845 shares for the day, indicating moderate trading activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Birlasoft Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Birlasoft Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 660.0, 11.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 765.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy4447
    Hold6664
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
02 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Birlasoft Share Price Live Updates: Birlasoft volume yesterday was 884 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1948 k

Birlasoft Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 867 k & BSE volume was 17 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: Birlasoft closed at ₹590.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 594.8 & 588 yesterday to end at 592.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.