Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened and closed at ₹590.75, with a high of ₹594.8 and a low of ₹588. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹16,352.64 crores. Over the past year, Birlasoft reached a 52-week high of ₹861.6 and a low of ₹536.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 17,845 shares for the day, indicating moderate trading activity.
Birlasoft Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 11.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹765.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Birlasoft Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 54.58% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 867 k & BSE volume was 17 k.
Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹594.8 & ₹588 yesterday to end at ₹592.35. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.