Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 590.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 597 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 590.05 and closed slightly higher at 590.70. The stock reached a high of 602 and a low of 585.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of 16,526.89 crore, Birlasoft's performance reflects a 52-week high of 861.60 and a low of 536.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 77,926 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Birlasoft on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1605.2Support 1588.05
Resistance 2612.3Support 2578.0
Resistance 3622.35Support 3570.9
03 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 660.0, 10.55% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 540.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 765.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy4447
    Hold6664
    Sell1112
    Strong Sell0000
03 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: Birlasoft volume yesterday was 1200 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1730 k

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1123 k & BSE volume was 77 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: Birlasoft closed at ₹590.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 602 & 585.2 yesterday to end at 597. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

