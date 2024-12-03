Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at ₹590.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹590.70. The stock reached a high of ₹602 and a low of ₹585.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹16,526.89 crore, Birlasoft's performance reflects a 52-week high of ₹861.60 and a low of ₹536.25. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 77,926 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Birlasoft on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|605.2
|Support 1
|588.05
|Resistance 2
|612.3
|Support 2
|578.0
|Resistance 3
|622.35
|Support 3
|570.9
Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹660.0, 10.55% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹540.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹765.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|4
|4
|4
|7
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|4
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 30.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1123 k & BSE volume was 77 k.
Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹602 & ₹585.2 yesterday to end at ₹597. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.