Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 597.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 600.3 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.