Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates : Birlasoft stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 597.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 600.3 per share. Investors should monitor Birlasoft stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at 598.2 and closed slightly lower at 597.4. The stock reached a high of 607.95 and a low of 595.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of 16,636.15 crore, Birlasoft's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 861.6 and low of 536.25. The BSE volume for the day was 48,500 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: Birlasoft closed at ₹597.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 607.95 & 595.05 yesterday to end at 600.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.