Birlasoft Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Birlasoft Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Birlasoft opened at ₹598.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹597.4. The stock reached a high of ₹607.95 and a low of ₹595.05 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,636.15 crore, Birlasoft's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹861.6 and low of ₹536.25. The BSE volume for the day was 48,500 shares traded.
04 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: Birlasoft closed at ₹597.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Birlasoft Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹607.95 & ₹595.05 yesterday to end at ₹600.3. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.