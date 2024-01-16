BLB Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2024

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for BLB was ₹23. The closing price was ₹22.54, with a high of ₹25.14 and a low of ₹22.5. The market capitalization for BLB is currently at ₹118.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.15, while the 52-week low is ₹18. The BSE volume for BLB was 161,303 shares.
16 Jan 2024, 11:22 AM IST
BLB share price live: Today's Price range
16 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST
