BLB Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLB stock price went down today, 17 Jan 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 22.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.02 per share. Investors should monitor BLB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLB Stock Price Today

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of BLB Limited (BLB) opened at 23 and closed at 22.54. The stock reached a high of 25.14 and a low of 21.75 during the day. The market capitalization of BLB is 116.41 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 37.15 and its 52-week low is 18. The BSE volume for BLB shares was 251,603.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST BLB share price Live :BLB closed at ₹22.54 on last trading day

The last day of trading for BLB on the BSE saw a volume of 251,603 shares. The closing price for the shares was 22.54.

