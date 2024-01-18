BLB Share Price Live blog for 18 Jan 2024

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of BLB Limited (BLB) opened at ₹22.89 and closed at ₹22.02. The stock reached a high of ₹22.89 and a low of ₹21.67 during the day. The market capitalization of BLB is ₹117.63 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹37.15 and a 52-week low of ₹18. The BSE volume for BLB shares was 90,789.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.