BLB Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for BLB Limited (BLB) was ₹24.89, and the close price was ₹22.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹24.99, while the lowest price was ₹22.9. The market capitalization for BLB is ₹121.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.15, and the 52-week low is ₹18. On the BSE, a total of 479,659 shares of BLB were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.