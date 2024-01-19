Hello User
BLB Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLB stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 3.15 %. The stock closed at 22.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.95 per share. Investors should monitor BLB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLB Stock Price Today

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for BLB Limited (BLB) was 24.89, and the close price was 22.25. The highest price reached during the day was 24.99, while the lowest price was 22.9. The market capitalization for BLB is 121.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.15, and the 52-week low is 18. On the BSE, a total of 479,659 shares of BLB were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST BLB share price Live :BLB closed at ₹22.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BLB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 479,659. The closing price for the shares was 22.25.

