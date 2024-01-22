Hello User
BLB share price Today Live Updates : BLB Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLB stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 19.97 %. The stock closed at 26.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.2 per share. Investors should monitor BLB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLB Stock Price Today

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of BLB was 29.99, with a closing price of 26.84. The stock reached a high of 32.2 and a low of 29.18. The market capitalization of BLB is currently at 170.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.15, while the 52-week low is 18. The BSE volume for BLB was 1,991,326 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 10:33 AM IST BLB share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Prithvi Exchange India161.77.75.0165.942.0134.21
Munoth Capital Market145.46.925.0150.872.0130.73
BLB32.25.3619.9737.1518.0170.23
Ausom Enterprise93.846.847.86100.5551.4127.84
Tilak Ventures5.750.448.297.02.93128.14
22 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST BLB share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of BLB stock today was 29.18, while the high price reached 32.20.

22 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST BLB Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST BLB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week17.29%
3 Months7.95%
6 Months45.26%
YTD20.99%
1 Year-12.7%
22 Jan 2024, 09:16 AM IST BLB share price Today :BLB trading at ₹32.2, up 19.97% from yesterday's ₹26.84

Based on the current data, the stock price of BLB is 32.2. There has been a significant increase of 19.97% in the stock price, with a net change of 5.36.

22 Jan 2024, 08:17 AM IST BLB share price Live :BLB closed at ₹26.84 on last trading day

On the last day of BLB BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 1,991,326. The closing price of each share was 26.84.

