BLB share price Today Live Updates : BLB Surges in Trading Today

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of BLB was ₹29.99, with a closing price of ₹26.84. The stock reached a high of ₹32.2 and a low of ₹29.18. The market capitalization of BLB is currently at ₹170.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.15, while the 52-week low is ₹18. The BSE volume for BLB was 1,991,326 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Prithvi Exchange India
|161.7
|7.7
|5.0
|165.9
|42.0
|134.21
|Munoth Capital Market
|145.4
|6.92
|5.0
|150.8
|72.0
|130.73
|BLB
|32.2
|5.36
|19.97
|37.15
|18.0
|170.23
|Ausom Enterprise
|93.84
|6.84
|7.86
|100.55
|51.4
|127.84
|Tilak Ventures
|5.75
|0.44
|8.29
|7.0
|2.93
|128.14
The low price of BLB stock today was ₹29.18, while the high price reached ₹32.20.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|17.29%
|3 Months
|7.95%
|6 Months
|45.26%
|YTD
|20.99%
|1 Year
|-12.7%
On the last day of BLB BSE trading, the volume of shares traded was 1,991,326. The closing price of each share was ₹26.84.
