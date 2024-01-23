Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

BLB Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLB stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 19.97 %. The stock closed at 26.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 32.2 per share. Investors should monitor BLB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLB Stock Price Today

BLB Share Price Today : The last day of trading for BLB had an open price of 29.99 and a close price of 26.84. The stock reached a high of 32.2 and a low of 29.18 during the day. The market capitalization of BLB is currently at 170.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.15, while the 52-week low is 18. The BSE volume for BLB was 1,991,326 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:04 AM IST BLB share price Live :BLB closed at ₹26.84 on last trading day

On the last day of BLB BSE trading, a total of 1,991,326 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 26.84 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.