BLB Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLB stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5.5 %. The stock closed at 32.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.43 per share. Investors should monitor BLB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLB Stock Price Today

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of BLB was 34.01, and the close price was 32.2. The stock had a high of 34.7 and a low of 29.85. The market capitalization of BLB is 160.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.15, and the 52-week low is 18. The stock had a BSE volume of 818,940 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST BLB share price Live :BLB closed at ₹32.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 818,940 shares for the company BLB. The closing price for BLB shares on that day was 32.2.

