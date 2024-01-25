BLB share price Today Live Updates : BLB Stock Plummets in Market Trading

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of BLB Ltd. opened at ₹31.5 and closed at ₹30.43. The stock reached a high of ₹32.2 and a low of ₹30 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹159.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.15 and the 52-week low is ₹18. The stock had a trading volume of 350,790 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.