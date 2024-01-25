BLB share price Today Live Updates : BLB Stock Plummets in Market Trading

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of BLB Ltd. opened at ₹31.5 and closed at ₹30.43. The stock reached a high of ₹32.2 and a low of ₹30 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹159.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹37.15 and the 52-week low is ₹18. The stock had a trading volume of 350,790 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of BLB is ₹30.17. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.26, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.26 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
On the last day of trading for BLB BSE, there were 350,790 shares traded at a closing price of ₹30.43.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!