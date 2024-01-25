Hello User
BLB share price Today Live Updates : BLB Stock Plummets in Market Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLB stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 30.43 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.17 per share. Investors should monitor BLB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLB Stock Price Today

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of BLB Ltd. opened at 31.5 and closed at 30.43. The stock reached a high of 32.2 and a low of 30 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 159.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.15 and the 52-week low is 18. The stock had a trading volume of 350,790 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST BLB share price Today :BLB trading at ₹30.17, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹30.43

The current data shows that the stock price of BLB is 30.17. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.26, suggesting a decrease of 0.26 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

25 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST BLB share price Live :BLB closed at ₹30.43 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BLB BSE, there were 350,790 shares traded at a closing price of 30.43.

