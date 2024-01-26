Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

BLB Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLB stock price went up today, 26 Jan 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 30.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.74 per share. Investors should monitor BLB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLB Stock Price Today

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the opening price for BLB Ltd (BLB) was 30.58 and the closing price was 30.17. The stock reached a high of 32.24 and a low of 30.46. The market capitalization of BLB is 162.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 37.15, while the 52-week low is 18. The BSE volume for BLB was 84,260 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST BLB share price Live :BLB closed at ₹30.17 on last trading day

On the last day, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recorded a volume of 84,260 shares for BLB. The closing price for BLB on that day was 30.17.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.