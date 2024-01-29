Hello User
BLB Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

BLB stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 30.17 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.74 per share. Investors should monitor BLB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLB Stock Price Today

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of BLB Limited opened at 30.58 and closed at 30.17. The highest price recorded during the day was 32.24, while the lowest price was 30.46. The market capitalization of the company is 162.51 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 34.7 and a 52-week low of 18. The total trading volume on the BSE was 84,260 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:09 AM IST BLB share price update :BLB closed at ₹30.17 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BLB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 84,260. The closing price for the shares was 30.17.

