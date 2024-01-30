BLB share price Today Live Updates : BLB Stock Soars in Bullish Trading

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for BLB was ₹30.75, while the close price was slightly lower at ₹30.74. The stock reached a high of ₹31.95 during the day, and the low was recorded at ₹30.46. The market capitalization for BLB stands at ₹162.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹34.7, and the 52-week low is ₹18. The BSE volume for BLB was 106,072 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|15.3%
|3 Months
|26.03%
|6 Months
|64.8%
|YTD
|39.5%
|1 Year
|13.81%
Based on the current data, the stock price of BLB is ₹30.82. There has been a 0.26% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.08.
On the last day of trading for BLB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 106,072. The closing price for the stock was ₹30.74.
