BLB share price Today Live Updates : BLB Stock Soars in Bullish Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
BLB stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 30.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 30.82 per share. Investors should monitor BLB stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLB Stock Price Today

BLB Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price for BLB was 30.75, while the close price was slightly lower at 30.74. The stock reached a high of 31.95 during the day, and the low was recorded at 30.46. The market capitalization for BLB stands at 162.93 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 34.7, and the 52-week low is 18. The BSE volume for BLB was 106,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST BLB share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.3%
3 Months26.03%
6 Months64.8%
YTD39.5%
1 Year13.81%
30 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST BLB share price Today :BLB trading at ₹30.82, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹30.74

Based on the current data, the stock price of BLB is 30.82. There has been a 0.26% increase in the price, resulting in a net change of 0.08.

30 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST BLB share price Live :BLB closed at ₹30.74 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BLB on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 106,072. The closing price for the stock was 30.74.

