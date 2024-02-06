Hello User
BLS E SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 06 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLS E SERVICES stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 141.48 %. The stock closed at 135.0 per share. The stock is currently trading at 326.0 per share. Investors should monitor BLS E SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLS E SERVICES Stock Price Today

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of BLS E SERVICES, the stock opened at 309.0 and closed at 135.0. The highest price reached during the day was 347.9, while the lowest price was 302.75. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 cr. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 0.0 and a low of 0.0. The trading volume on the BSE for the day was 1,733,829 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 11:00 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Live :BLS E SERVICES closed at ₹135.0 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,733,829. The closing price for the stock was 135.0.

