BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES sees positive gains in trading today

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES, the stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹370.75. The high and low prices for the day were also both recorded as ₹0.0. The market capitalization for BLS E SERVICES is 0.0 crore, and the 52-week high and low are ₹370.75 and ₹302.75, respectively. There were no shares traded on the BSE for BLS E SERVICES on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data of BLS E SERVICES stock, the price is ₹370.75. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.
On the last day of BLS E SERVICES BSE, there were 0 shares traded and the closing price was ₹370.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!