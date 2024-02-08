Hello User
BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES stocks plummet in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLS E SERVICES stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -3.62 %. The stock closed at 363.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 350.05 per share. Investors should monitor BLS E SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLS E SERVICES Stock Price Today

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES, the stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 363.2. The highest price of the day was 423.0, while the lowest price was 356.95. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 423.0, and the 52-week low is 302.75. There were no shares traded on the BSE for this stock on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Live :BLS E SERVICES closed at ₹363.2 on last trading day

