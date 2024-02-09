Hello User
BLS E SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

BLS E SERVICES stock price went up today, 09 Feb 2024, by 0.0 %. The stock closed at 339.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 339.2 per share. Investors should monitor BLS E SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLS E SERVICES Stock Price Today

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : BLS E SERVICES had an open price of 0.0 and a close price of 339.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 360.0 and a low of 322.3. The market capitalization is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high is 423.0 and the 52-week low is 302.75. There were no shares traded on the BSE volume.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Live :BLS E SERVICES closed at ₹339.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BLS E Services on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 0. The closing price of the stock was 339.2.

