BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : The last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES saw the stock open at ₹0.0 and close at ₹343.9. The stock reached a high of ₹355.3 and a low of ₹335.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹423.0 and the 52-week low is ₹302.75. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE for this stock on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.