BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES Stocks Plummet in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLS E SERVICES stock price went down today, 12 Feb 2024, by -2.59 %. The stock closed at 343.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 335.0 per share. Investors should monitor BLS E SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLS E SERVICES Stock Price Today

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : The last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES saw the stock open at 0.0 and close at 343.9. The stock reached a high of 355.3 and a low of 335.8 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 423.0 and the 52-week low is 302.75. However, there were no shares traded on the BSE for this stock on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price NSE Live :BLS E SERVICES trading at ₹335.0, down -2.59% from yesterday's ₹343.9

According to the current data of BLS E SERVICES stock, the price is 335.0. There has been a percent change of -2.59, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.9, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Today :BLS E SERVICES trading at ₹343.9, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹343.9

Based on the current data, the stock price of BLS E SERVICES is 343.9. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

12 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Live :BLS E SERVICES closed at ₹343.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES BSE, there were 0 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 343.9.

