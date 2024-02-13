BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES Stocks Plummet in Latest Trading Session

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES, the stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹338.05. The high for the day was ₹351.35, while the low was ₹325.5. The market capitalization of BLS E SERVICES was recorded at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹423.0, while the 52-week low was ₹302.75. There were no shares traded on the BSE for BLS E SERVICES on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data of BLS E SERVICES stock, the price is at ₹324.5 with a percent change of -4.01. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.01%. The net change is -13.55, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹13.55.
According to the current data of BLS E SERVICES stock, the price is ₹338.05. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES on the BSE, there was no volume recorded, indicating that no shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹338.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!