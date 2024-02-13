Hello User
BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES Stocks Plummet in Latest Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLS E SERVICES stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -4.01 %. The stock closed at 338.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 324.5 per share. Investors should monitor BLS E SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLS E SERVICES Stock Price Today

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES, the stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 338.05. The high for the day was 351.35, while the low was 325.5. The market capitalization of BLS E SERVICES was recorded at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock was 423.0, while the 52-week low was 302.75. There were no shares traded on the BSE for BLS E SERVICES on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price NSE Live :BLS E SERVICES trading at ₹324.5, down -4.01% from yesterday's ₹338.05

Based on the current data of BLS E SERVICES stock, the price is at 324.5 with a percent change of -4.01. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.01%. The net change is -13.55, which means that the stock has decreased by 13.55.

13 Feb 2024, 09:02 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Today :BLS E SERVICES trading at ₹338.05, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹338.05

According to the current data of BLS E SERVICES stock, the price is 338.05. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 08:07 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Live :BLS E SERVICES closed at ₹338.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES on the BSE, there was no volume recorded, indicating that no shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 338.05.

