BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES Stocks Plummet in Latest Trading Session

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES, the stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹338.05. The high for the day was ₹351.35, while the low was ₹325.5. The market capitalization of BLS E SERVICES was recorded at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹423.0, while the 52-week low was ₹302.75. There were no shares traded on the BSE for BLS E SERVICES on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.