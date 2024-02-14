BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES Soars in Trading Today

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for BLS E Services, the stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹309.2. The high for the day was ₹330.0, while the low was ₹301.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently ₹0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹423.0, and the 52-week low is ₹301.45. There were no shares traded on the BSE for this stock on the last day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of BLS E-Services stock today was ₹299.75, while the high price reached ₹342.9.
Based on the current data of BLS E SERVICES, the stock price is ₹338.2. There has been a 9.38% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 29.0.
Based on the current data of BLS E SERVICES stock, the price is ₹309.2. There has been no percent change or net change in the stock price, indicating stability in the value of the stock.
On the last day of BLS E SERVICES trading on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹309.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!