BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLS E SERVICES stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2024, by 9.38 %. The stock closed at 309.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 338.2 per share. Investors should monitor BLS E SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLS E SERVICES Stock Price Today

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for BLS E Services, the stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 309.2. The high for the day was 330.0, while the low was 301.45. The market capitalization of the company is currently 0.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 423.0, and the 52-week low is 301.45. There were no shares traded on the BSE for this stock on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST BLS E-Services share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of BLS E-Services stock today was 299.75, while the high price reached 342.9.

Based on the current data of BLS E SERVICES, the stock price is 338.2. There has been a 9.38% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 29.0.

