BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES sees stock gains today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLS E SERVICES stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 325.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 330.25 per share. Investors should monitor BLS E SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLS E SERVICES Stock Price Today

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last trading day, BLS E SERVICES had an open price of 0.0 and closed at 325.75. The stock reached a high of 342.9 and a low of 299.75. The market capitalization was 0.0 crores and the 52-week high and low were 423.0 and 299.75, respectively. No shares were traded on the BSE for BLS E SERVICES.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:15 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Today :BLS E SERVICES trading at ₹330.25, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹325.75

The stock price of BLS E SERVICES is currently trading at 330.25. There has been a 1.38% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 4.5.

15 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Live :BLS E SERVICES closed at ₹325.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES on the BSE, there were 0 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 325.75.

