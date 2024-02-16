Hello User
BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

BLS E SERVICES stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 318.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 323.25 per share. Investors should monitor BLS E SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

BLS E SERVICES Stock Price Today

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES, the stock opened at 0.0 and closed at 318.65. The stock had a high of 333.95 and a low of 317.05. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 423.0 and the 52-week low is 299.75. There were no shares traded on the BSE for BLS E SERVICES on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Today :BLS E SERVICES trading at ₹323.25, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹318.65

Based on the current data of BLS E SERVICES stock, the price is 323.25 with a percent change of 1.44. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.6, which means that the stock has increased by 4.6 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

16 Feb 2024, 08:13 AM IST BLS E SERVICES share price Live :BLS E SERVICES closed at ₹318.65 on last trading day

On the last day of BLS E SERVICES trading on the BSE, there were no shares traded. The closing price of BLS E SERVICES was 318.65.

