BLS E SERVICES share price Today Live Updates : BLS E SERVICES sees positive trading day

BLS E SERVICES Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for BLS E SERVICES, the stock opened at ₹0.0 and closed at ₹318.65. The stock had a high of ₹333.95 and a low of ₹317.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹0.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹423.0 and the 52-week low is ₹299.75. There were no shares traded on the BSE for BLS E SERVICES on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data of BLS E SERVICES stock, the price is ₹323.25 with a percent change of 1.44. This indicates that there has been a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.6, which means that the stock has increased by 4.6 points.
