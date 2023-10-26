Blue Dart Express share price Today Live Updates : Blue Dart Express closed today at ₹6456.45, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

On the last day of trading, Blue Dart Express opened at ₹6642.95 and closed at ₹6630.50. The stock reached a high of ₹6650.05 and a low of ₹6492.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,568.85 crore. The 52-week high for Blue Dart Express is ₹8452 and the 52-week low is ₹5633. The BSE volume for the stock was 240 shares.
Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express closed today at ₹6456.45, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
Today, Blue Dart Express stock closed at ₹6456.45, which is a decrease of 1.41% compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹6548.6. The net change in the stock price was - ₹92.15.
Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6456.45
|-92.15
|-1.41
|8452.0
|5633.0
|15319.82
|TCI Express
|1336.65
|8.75
|0.66
|1980.0
|1305.0
|5120.93
|GATI
|140.0
|0.65
|0.47
|184.45
|97.65
|1821.82
|MFL India
|0.71
|0.01
|1.43
|1.14
|0.54
|25.58
Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range
Blue Dart Express stock's low price today was ₹6387.85 and its high price was ₹6556.7.
Blue Dart Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52-week low price for Blue Dart Express Ltd stock is 5631.75, while the 52-week high price is 8378.95.
Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6468.15, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is ₹6468.15, with a percentage change of -1.23 and a net change of -80.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.23% and the decrease in rupees is 80.45.
Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6498.55
|-50.05
|-0.76
|8452.0
|5633.0
|15419.71
|TCI Express
|1338.0
|10.1
|0.76
|1980.0
|1305.0
|5126.1
|GATI
|140.35
|1.0
|0.72
|184.45
|97.65
|1826.38
|MFL India
|0.72
|0.02
|2.86
|1.14
|0.54
|25.94
Blue Dart Express share price Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6498.55, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is ₹6498.55 with a 0.76% decrease. The net change is -50.05.
Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Blue Dart Express stock today is ₹6387.85 and the high price is ₹6556.7.
Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6490.9, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is ₹6490.9. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -57.7, implying a decrease of ₹57.7 in the stock price.
Blue Dart Express share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|6706.59
|10 Days
|6707.13
|20 Days
|6704.82
|50 Days
|6557.89
|100 Days
|6727.71
|300 Days
|6546.45
Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Blue Dart Express stock's low price was ₹6387.85 and the high price was ₹6556.7.
Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6490.35, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
The current price of Blue Dart Express stock is ₹6490.35. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -58.25, reflecting a decline in value.
Blue Dart Express Live Updates
Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6412.4
|-136.2
|-2.08
|8452.0
|5633.0
|15215.3
|TCI Express
|1325.0
|-2.9
|-0.22
|1980.0
|1305.0
|5076.29
|GATI
|138.75
|-0.6
|-0.43
|184.45
|97.65
|1805.56
|MFL India
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1.14
|0.54
|25.22
Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6412.4, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹6412.4, with a percent change of -2.08 and a net change of -136.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop in price.
Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of Blue Dart Express stock today is ₹6387.85, and the high price is ₹6556.70.
Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6404, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
Based on the current data, Blue Dart Express stock is priced at ₹6404. It has experienced a percent change of -2.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -144.6, which also suggests a decline in the stock's price.
Blue Dart Express share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|0
|0
Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6399.95
|-148.65
|-2.27
|8452.0
|5633.0
|15185.76
|TCI Express
|1308.25
|-19.65
|-1.48
|1980.0
|1305.0
|5012.12
|GATI
|135.6
|-3.75
|-2.69
|184.45
|97.65
|1764.56
|MFL India
|0.71
|0.01
|1.43
|1.14
|0.54
|25.58
Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Blue Dart Express stock is ₹6387.85, while the high price is ₹6556.7.
Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6405.35, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
The current price of Blue Dart Express stock is ₹6405.35. It has experienced a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -143.25, suggesting a significant drop.
Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Blue Dart Express
|6414.45
|-134.15
|-2.05
|8452.0
|5633.0
|15220.16
|TCI Express
|1312.0
|-15.9
|-1.2
|1980.0
|1305.0
|5026.49
|GATI
|136.0
|-3.35
|-2.4
|184.45
|97.65
|1769.77
|MFL India
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1.14
|0.54
|25.22
Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6434.95, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that the price is ₹6434.95, with a percent change of -1.74 and a net change of -113.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.74% and has experienced a decrease of ₹113.65.
Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range
Blue Dart Express stock reached a low of ₹6387.85 and a high of ₹6556.7.
Blue Dart Express Live Updates
Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6409.9, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
Blue Dart Express stock is currently trading at ₹6409.9, with a decrease of 2.12% in its price. The stock has experienced a net change of -138.7.
Blue Dart Express share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.37%
|3 Months
|-6.31%
|6 Months
|8.86%
|YTD
|-14.99%
|1 Year
|-20.76%
Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6444.7, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹6548.6
The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that its price is ₹6444.7 with a percent change of -1.59 and a net change of -103.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 1.59% and a decrease of ₹103.9.
Blue Dart Express share price Live :Blue Dart Express closed at ₹6630.5 on last trading day
On the last day, Blue Dart Express had a trading volume of 240 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹6630.5.
