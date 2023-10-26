Blue Dart Express share price Today Live Updates : Blue Dart Express closed today at ₹6456.45, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

On the last day of trading, Blue Dart Express opened at ₹6642.95 and closed at ₹6630.50. The stock reached a high of ₹6650.05 and a low of ₹6492.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,568.85 crore. The 52-week high for Blue Dart Express is ₹8452 and the 52-week low is ₹5633. The BSE volume for the stock was 240 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6456.45 -92.15 -1.41 8452.0 5633.0 15319.82 TCI Express 1336.65 8.75 0.66 1980.0 1305.0 5120.93 GATI 140.0 0.65 0.47 184.45 97.65 1821.82 MFL India 0.71 0.01 1.43 1.14 0.54 25.58

Blue Dart Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price for Blue Dart Express Ltd stock is 5631.75, while the 52-week high price is 8378.95.

Blue Dart Express share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 6706.59 10 Days 6707.13 20 Days 6704.82 50 Days 6557.89 100 Days 6727.71 300 Days 6546.45

Blue Dart Express share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 2 2 2 3 Buy 3 3 3 2 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 1 1 2 2 Strong Sell 1 1 0 0

Blue Dart Express share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.37% 3 Months -6.31% 6 Months 8.86% YTD -14.99% 1 Year -20.76%

Blue Dart Express share price Live :Blue Dart Express closed at ₹6630.5 on last trading day On the last day, Blue Dart Express had a trading volume of 240 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹6630.5.