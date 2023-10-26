Hello User
Blue Dart Express share price Today Live Updates : Blue Dart Express closed today at 6456.45, down -1.41% from yesterday's 6548.6

12 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Blue Dart Express stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 6548.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6456.45 per share. Investors should monitor Blue Dart Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Blue Dart Express

On the last day of trading, Blue Dart Express opened at 6642.95 and closed at 6630.50. The stock reached a high of 6650.05 and a low of 6492.75 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 15,568.85 crore. The 52-week high for Blue Dart Express is 8452 and the 52-week low is 5633. The BSE volume for the stock was 240 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express closed today at ₹6456.45, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

Today, Blue Dart Express stock closed at 6456.45, which is a decrease of 1.41% compared to the previous day's closing price of 6548.6. The net change in the stock price was - 92.15.

26 Oct 2023, 06:24 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6456.45-92.15-1.418452.05633.015319.82
TCI Express1336.658.750.661980.01305.05120.93
GATI140.00.650.47184.4597.651821.82
MFL India0.710.011.431.140.5425.58
26 Oct 2023, 05:37 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

Blue Dart Express stock's low price today was 6387.85 and its high price was 6556.7.

26 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Blue Dart Express Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price for Blue Dart Express Ltd stock is 5631.75, while the 52-week high price is 8378.95.

26 Oct 2023, 03:07 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6468.15, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is 6468.15, with a percentage change of -1.23 and a net change of -80.45. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.23% and the decrease in rupees is 80.45.

26 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6498.55-50.05-0.768452.05633.015419.71
TCI Express1338.010.10.761980.01305.05126.1
GATI140.351.00.72184.4597.651826.38
MFL India0.720.022.861.140.5425.94
26 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6498.55, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is 6498.55 with a 0.76% decrease. The net change is -50.05.

Click here for Blue Dart Express Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Blue Dart Express stock today is 6387.85 and the high price is 6556.7.

26 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6490.9, down -0.88% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is 6490.9. There has been a percent change of -0.88, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -57.7, implying a decrease of 57.7 in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days6706.59
10 Days6707.13
20 Days6704.82
50 Days6557.89
100 Days6727.71
300 Days6546.45
26 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Blue Dart Express stock's low price was 6387.85 and the high price was 6556.7.

26 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6490.35, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

The current price of Blue Dart Express stock is 6490.35. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -58.25, reflecting a decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Blue Dart Express Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6412.4-136.2-2.088452.05633.015215.3
TCI Express1325.0-2.9-0.221980.01305.05076.29
GATI138.75-0.6-0.43184.4597.651805.56
MFL India0.70.00.01.140.5425.22
26 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6412.4, down -2.08% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that the stock price is 6412.4, with a percent change of -2.08 and a net change of -136.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop in price.

26 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Blue Dart Express stock today is 6387.85, and the high price is 6556.70.

26 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6404, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

Based on the current data, Blue Dart Express stock is priced at 6404. It has experienced a percent change of -2.21, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -144.6, which also suggests a decline in the stock's price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2223
Buy3332
Hold0000
Sell1122
Strong Sell1100
26 Oct 2023, 11:30 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6399.95-148.65-2.278452.05633.015185.76
TCI Express1308.25-19.65-1.481980.01305.05012.12
GATI135.6-3.75-2.69184.4597.651764.56
MFL India0.710.011.431.140.5425.58
26 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Blue Dart Express stock is 6387.85, while the high price is 6556.7.

26 Oct 2023, 11:22 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6405.35, down -2.19% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

The current price of Blue Dart Express stock is 6405.35. It has experienced a percent change of -2.19, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -143.25, suggesting a significant drop.

26 Oct 2023, 10:40 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6414.45-134.15-2.058452.05633.015220.16
TCI Express1312.0-15.9-1.21980.01305.05026.49
GATI136.0-3.35-2.4184.4597.651769.77
MFL India0.70.00.01.140.5425.22
26 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6434.95, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that the price is 6434.95, with a percent change of -1.74 and a net change of -113.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.74% and has experienced a decrease of 113.65.

26 Oct 2023, 10:25 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

Blue Dart Express stock reached a low of 6387.85 and a high of 6556.7.

26 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Blue Dart Express Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6409.9, down -2.12% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

Blue Dart Express stock is currently trading at 6409.9, with a decrease of 2.12% in its price. The stock has experienced a net change of -138.7.

26 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.37%
3 Months-6.31%
6 Months8.86%
YTD-14.99%
1 Year-20.76%
26 Oct 2023, 09:26 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6444.7, down -1.59% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that its price is 6444.7 with a percent change of -1.59 and a net change of -103.9. This means that the stock has experienced a decline in value, with a decrease of 1.59% and a decrease of 103.9.

26 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price Live :Blue Dart Express closed at ₹6630.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Blue Dart Express had a trading volume of 240 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 6630.5.

