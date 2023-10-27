comScore
Blue Dart Express share price Today Live Updates : Blue Dart Express closed today at ₹6350, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

12 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 06:32 PM IST
Livemint

Blue Dart Express stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 6464.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6350 per share. Investors should monitor Blue Dart Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Blue Dart ExpressPremium
Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express had an open price of 6556.7 and a close price of 6548.6 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 6556.7 and a low of 6387.85. The market capitalization of the company is 15319.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 8452 and 5633 respectively. The stock had a BSE volume of 1053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:32:35 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express closed today at ₹6350, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

Today, the closing price of Blue Dart Express stock is 6350, which represents a percent change of -1.77. The net change in the stock price is -114.3 compared to yesterday's closing price of 6464.3.

27 Oct 2023, 06:21:02 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6350.0-114.3-1.778452.05633.015067.24
TCI Express1328.05-6.95-0.521980.01295.05087.98
GATI144.052.71.91184.4597.651874.52
MFL India0.730.034.291.140.5426.3
27 Oct 2023, 05:43:16 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Blue Dart Express stock is 6349.5, while the high price is 6494.9.

27 Oct 2023, 03:01:02 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6379.65, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is 6379.65. It has experienced a 1.31% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -84.65.

27 Oct 2023, 02:41:59 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6400.45-63.85-0.998452.05633.015186.94
TCI Express1332.5-2.5-0.191980.01295.05105.03
GATI143.952.61.84184.4597.651873.22
MFL India0.730.034.291.140.5426.3
27 Oct 2023, 02:35:57 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6421.6, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is 6421.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.66, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -42.7, suggesting a decline of 42.7 in the stock price.

Click here for Blue Dart Express Board Meetings

27 Oct 2023, 02:25:08 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Blue Dart Express stock is 6391, while the high price is 6494.9.

27 Oct 2023, 01:41:14 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6424.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is 6424.95, with a net change of -39.35 and a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:36:49 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days6672.87
10 Days6691.99
20 Days6696.47
50 Days6563.49
100 Days6731.05
300 Days6540.75
27 Oct 2023, 01:25:53 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Blue Dart Express stock is 6494.9 and the low is 6419.

27 Oct 2023, 01:20:22 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6419, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

The current data of Blue Dart Express stock shows that the stock price is 6419. There has been a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -45.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of 45.3.

27 Oct 2023, 12:53:16 PM IST

Blue Dart Express Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:36:06 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6438.4, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

On the given day, the stock price of Blue Dart Express was 6438.4. The stock experienced a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price was -25.9, suggesting a decrease of 25.9.

27 Oct 2023, 12:33:51 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6438.4-25.9-0.48452.05633.015276.99
TCI Express1339.254.250.321980.01295.05130.89
GATI143.952.61.84184.4597.651873.22
MFL India0.730.034.291.140.5426.3
27 Oct 2023, 12:24:02 PM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Blue Dart Express stock is 6438.4 and the high price is 6494.9.

27 Oct 2023, 11:50:34 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy2223
Buy3332
Hold0000
Sell1122
Strong Sell1100
27 Oct 2023, 11:44:54 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6463, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

The current data of Blue Dart Express stock shows that the stock price is 6463, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.02% and the net change in the stock price is -1.3.

27 Oct 2023, 11:36:33 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6444.1-20.2-0.318452.05633.015290.52
TCI Express1338.353.350.251980.01295.05127.44
GATI144.853.52.48184.4597.651884.93
MFL India0.720.022.861.140.5425.94
27 Oct 2023, 11:11:22 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Blue Dart Express stock is 6445 and the high price is 6494.9.

27 Oct 2023, 11:10:06 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6465.55, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is 6465.55. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.25 points.

27 Oct 2023, 10:37:29 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6463, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that the price is 6463 with a percent change of -0.02. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.02% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 10:34:21 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Blue Dart Express6463.0-1.3-0.028452.05633.015335.36
TCI Express1339.84.80.361980.01295.05132.99
GATI144.653.32.33184.4597.651882.33
MFL India0.720.022.861.140.5425.94
27 Oct 2023, 10:21:45 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range

Blue Dart Express stock's low price today was 6446.05 and the high price was 6494.90.

27 Oct 2023, 09:53:48 AM IST

Blue Dart Express Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:46:40 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6456.45, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows a price of 6456.45 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -92.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a loss of 92.15.

27 Oct 2023, 09:41:01 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.49%
3 Months-6.38%
6 Months7.94%
YTD-16.3%
1 Year-21.99%
27 Oct 2023, 09:24:44 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6456.45, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹6548.6

The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that the price is 6456.45. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -92.15, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

27 Oct 2023, 08:05:57 AM IST

Blue Dart Express share price Live :Blue Dart Express closed at ₹6548.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Blue Dart Express had a volume of 1053 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 6548.6.

