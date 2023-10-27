Blue Dart Express share price Today Live Updates : Blue Dart Express closed today at 6350, down -1.77% from yesterday's 6464.3

Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express closed today at ₹6350, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹6464.3 Today, the closing price of Blue Dart Express stock is ₹6350, which represents a percent change of -1.77. The net change in the stock price is -114.3 compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹6464.3.

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6350.0 -114.3 -1.77 8452.0 5633.0 15067.24 TCI Express 1328.05 -6.95 -0.52 1980.0 1295.0 5087.98 GATI 144.05 2.7 1.91 184.45 97.65 1874.52 MFL India 0.73 0.03 4.29 1.14 0.54 26.3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Blue Dart Express stock is ₹6349.5, while the high price is ₹6494.9.

Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6379.65, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹6464.3 The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is ₹6379.65. It has experienced a 1.31% decrease in value, resulting in a net change of -84.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6400.45 -63.85 -0.99 8452.0 5633.0 15186.94 TCI Express 1332.5 -2.5 -0.19 1980.0 1295.0 5105.03 GATI 143.95 2.6 1.84 184.45 97.65 1873.22 MFL India 0.73 0.03 4.29 1.14 0.54 26.3

Blue Dart Express share price Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6421.6, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹6464.3 The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is ₹6421.6. It has experienced a percent change of -0.66, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -42.7, suggesting a decline of ₹42.7 in the stock price. Click here for Blue Dart Express Board Meetings {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Blue Dart Express stock is ₹6391, while the high price is ₹6494.9.

Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6424.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹6464.3 The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is ₹6424.95, with a net change of -39.35 and a percent change of -0.61. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Dart Express share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 6672.87 10 Days 6691.99 20 Days 6696.47 50 Days 6563.49 100 Days 6731.05 300 Days 6540.75

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high for Blue Dart Express stock is ₹6494.9 and the low is ₹6419. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6419, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹6464.3 The current data of Blue Dart Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹6419. There has been a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -45.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price, with a decrease of ₹45.3.

Blue Dart Express Live Updates

Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6438.4, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹6464.3 On the given day, the stock price of Blue Dart Express was ₹6438.4. The stock experienced a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price was -25.9, suggesting a decrease of ₹25.9.

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6438.4 -25.9 -0.4 8452.0 5633.0 15276.99 TCI Express 1339.25 4.25 0.32 1980.0 1295.0 5130.89 GATI 143.95 2.6 1.84 184.45 97.65 1873.22 MFL India 0.73 0.03 4.29 1.14 0.54 26.3

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Blue Dart Express stock is ₹6438.4 and the high price is ₹6494.9.

Blue Dart Express share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 2 2 2 3 Buy 3 3 3 2 Hold 0 0 0 0 Sell 1 1 2 2 Strong Sell 1 1 0 0

Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6463, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹6464.3 The current data of Blue Dart Express stock shows that the stock price is ₹6463, with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.02% and the net change in the stock price is -1.3.

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6444.1 -20.2 -0.31 8452.0 5633.0 15290.52 TCI Express 1338.35 3.35 0.25 1980.0 1295.0 5127.44 GATI 144.85 3.5 2.48 184.45 97.65 1884.93 MFL India 0.72 0.02 2.86 1.14 0.54 25.94

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Blue Dart Express stock is ₹6445 and the high price is ₹6494.9.

Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6465.55, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹6464.3 The current stock price of Blue Dart Express is ₹6465.55. There has been a 0.02 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.25 points.

Blue Dart Express share price NSE Live :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6463, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹6464.3 The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that the price is ₹6463 with a percent change of -0.02. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.02% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease of ₹1.3 in the stock price.

Blue Dart Express share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Blue Dart Express 6463.0 -1.3 -0.02 8452.0 5633.0 15335.36 TCI Express 1339.8 4.8 0.36 1980.0 1295.0 5132.99 GATI 144.65 3.3 2.33 184.45 97.65 1882.33 MFL India 0.72 0.02 2.86 1.14 0.54 25.94

Blue Dart Express share price live: Today's Price range Blue Dart Express stock's low price today was ₹6446.05 and the high price was ₹6494.90.

Blue Dart Express Live Updates

Blue Dart Express share price update :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6456.45, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹6548.6 The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows a price of ₹6456.45 with a percent change of -1.41 and a net change of -92.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a loss of ₹92.15.

Blue Dart Express share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.49% 3 Months -6.38% 6 Months 7.94% YTD -16.3% 1 Year -21.99%

Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6456.45, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹6548.6 The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that the price is ₹6456.45. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -92.15, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.