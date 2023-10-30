Blue Dart Express share price Today Live Updates : Blue Dart Express Stock Drops in Trading

On the last day, the open price of Blue Dart Express was ₹6492.4, the close price was ₹6464.3, the high was ₹6494.9, and the low was ₹6349.5. The market capitalization was ₹15067.24 crore. The 52-week high was ₹8452 and the 52-week low was ₹5633. The BSE volume was 1111 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.98%
|3 Months
|-4.51%
|6 Months
|7.33%
|YTD
|-17.25%
|1 Year
|-22.26%
The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that the price is ₹6350. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -114.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Blue Dart Express on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1111 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹6464.3.
