Blue Dart Express share price Today Live Updates : Blue Dart Express Stock Drops in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Blue Dart Express stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 6464.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6350 per share. Investors should monitor Blue Dart Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Blue Dart Express

On the last day, the open price of Blue Dart Express was 6492.4, the close price was 6464.3, the high was 6494.9, and the low was 6349.5. The market capitalization was 15067.24 crore. The 52-week high was 8452 and the 52-week low was 5633. The BSE volume was 1111 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.98%
3 Months-4.51%
6 Months7.33%
YTD-17.25%
1 Year-22.26%
30 Oct 2023, 09:06 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price Today :Blue Dart Express trading at ₹6350, down -1.77% from yesterday's ₹6464.3

The current data for Blue Dart Express stock shows that the price is 6350. There has been a percent change of -1.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -114.3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 08:23 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price Live :Blue Dart Express closed at ₹6464.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Blue Dart Express on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 1111 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 6464.3.

