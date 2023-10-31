Hello User
Blue Dart Express Share Price Live blog for 31 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

Blue Dart Express stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 6373.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 6378.5 per share. Investors should monitor Blue Dart Express stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Blue Dart Express

On the last day of trading, Blue Dart Express had an opening price of 6364.8 and a closing price of 6373.1. The stock reached a high of 6428.95 and a low of 6320. The market capitalization of the company is 15134.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 8452 and the 52-week low is 5633. There were 390 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Blue Dart Express share price Live :Blue Dart Express closed at ₹6373.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Blue Dart Express had a trading volume of 390 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 6373.1.

