Blue Star share price Today Live Updates : Blue Star Soars with Positive Trading Results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Blue Star stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 873.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 877.9 per share. Investors should monitor Blue Star stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Blue Star

On the last day, Blue Star's stock opened at 903.9 and closed at 873.6. The high of the day was 954, while the low was 859.55. The company's market capitalization is 18,049.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 950.4, and the 52-week low is 552.8. The BSE volume for the day was 103,601 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Blue Star share price Today :Blue Star trading at ₹877.9, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹873.6

The current price of Blue Star stock is 877.9. There has been a 0.49 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.3.

01 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Blue Star share price Live :Blue Star closed at ₹873.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Blue Star was 103,601 shares. The closing price for the stock was 873.6.

