Blue Star Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

On the last day, Blue Star's stock opened at ₹893.75 and closed at ₹877.9. The stock reached a high of ₹948 and a low of ₹888.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Blue Star is ₹19,492.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹954 and the 52-week low is ₹552.8. The stock had a trading volume of 33,437 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.