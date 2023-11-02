Hello User
Blue Star Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST
Livemint

Blue Star stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 7.98 %. The stock closed at 877.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 948 per share. Investors should monitor Blue Star stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Blue Star

On the last day, Blue Star's stock opened at 893.75 and closed at 877.9. The stock reached a high of 948 and a low of 888.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Blue Star is 19,492.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 954 and the 52-week low is 552.8. The stock had a trading volume of 33,437 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Blue Star share price Live :Blue Star closed at ₹877.9 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Blue Star shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 33,437 shares. The closing price of the shares was 877.9.

