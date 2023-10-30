Blue Star share price Today Live Updates : Blue Star Stocks Soar with Strong Trading Performance

On the last day, Blue Star's stock opened at ₹873.2 and closed at ₹863.2. The stock reached a high of ₹878 and a low of ₹865.55. The market capitalization of Blue Star is ₹16,705.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹950.4, while the 52-week low is ₹552.8. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Thermax
|2793.3
|15.9
|0.57
|3227.85
|1830.35
|31456.71
|Voltas
|834.65
|-0.4
|-0.05
|933.5
|737.6
|27617.29
|Blue Star
|868.45
|5.25
|0.61
|950.4
|552.8
|16728.76
|Elgi Equipments
|492.3
|11.0
|2.29
|622.95
|355.05
|15601.43
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13392.65
|15.35
|0.11
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14307.37
The stock price of Blue Star reached a low of ₹865.55 and a high of ₹878 on the current day.
The current data of Blue Star stock shows that the price is ₹867.35, which is a 0.48% increase from the previous day. The net change is 4.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Thermax
|2798.0
|20.6
|0.74
|3227.85
|1830.35
|31509.64
|Voltas
|835.05
|0.0
|0.0
|933.5
|737.6
|27630.53
|Blue Star
|866.35
|3.15
|0.36
|950.4
|552.8
|16688.31
|Elgi Equipments
|494.45
|13.15
|2.73
|622.95
|355.05
|15669.57
|Lakshmi Machine Works
|13427.85
|50.55
|0.38
|15501.0
|9030.95
|14344.97
On the last day of trading, Blue Star had a BSE volume of 1851 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹863.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!