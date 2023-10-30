Hello User
Blue Star share price Today Live Updates : Blue Star Stocks Soar with Strong Trading Performance

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Blue Star stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 863.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 867.35 per share. Investors should monitor Blue Star stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Blue Star

On the last day, Blue Star's stock opened at 873.2 and closed at 863.2. The stock reached a high of 878 and a low of 865.55. The market capitalization of Blue Star is 16,705.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 950.4, while the 52-week low is 552.8. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 11:38 AM IST Blue Star share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Thermax2793.315.90.573227.851830.3531456.71
Voltas834.65-0.4-0.05933.5737.627617.29
Blue Star868.455.250.61950.4552.816728.76
Elgi Equipments492.311.02.29622.95355.0515601.43
Lakshmi Machine Works13392.6515.350.1115501.09030.9514307.37
30 Oct 2023, 11:19 AM IST Blue Star share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Blue Star reached a low of 865.55 and a high of 878 on the current day.

30 Oct 2023, 11:07 AM IST Blue Star share price NSE Live :Blue Star trading at ₹867.35, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹863.2

The current data of Blue Star stock shows that the price is 867.35, which is a 0.48% increase from the previous day. The net change is 4.15, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

30 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Blue Star share price Live :Blue Star closed at ₹863.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Blue Star had a BSE volume of 1851 shares. The closing price for the stock was 863.2.

