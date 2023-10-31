Hello User
Blue Star share price Today Live Updates : Blue Star stock sees growth in trading

2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Blue Star stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.48 %. The stock closed at 863.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 875.95 per share. Investors should monitor Blue Star stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Blue Star's stock opened at 873.2 and closed at 863.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 878, while the lowest price was 864.35. The market capitalization of Blue Star is 16,873.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 950.4 and 552.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares on the BSE.

31 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Blue Star share price Today :Blue Star trading at ₹875.95, up 1.48% from yesterday's ₹863.2

The current data shows that Blue Star stock has a price of 875.95. The percent change is 1.48, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 12.75, implying that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Blue Star stock is performing well and experiencing growth.

31 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Blue Star share price Live :Blue Star closed at ₹863.2 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Blue Star shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 4,746 shares. The closing price for the shares was 863.2.

