Blue Star share price Today Live Updates : Blue Star stock sees growth in trading

Blue Star's stock opened at ₹873.2 and closed at ₹863.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹878, while the lowest price was ₹864.35. The market capitalization of Blue Star is ₹16,873.23 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹950.4 and ₹552.8 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 4,746 shares on the BSE.
The current data shows that Blue Star stock has a price of ₹875.95. The percent change is 1.48, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 12.75, implying that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Blue Star stock is performing well and experiencing growth.
