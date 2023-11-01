Hello User
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today Live Updates : Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST
Livemint

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 3.04 %. The stock closed at 154.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

On the last trading day, shares of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing opened at 155.95 and closed at 154.85. The stock reached a high of 162.65 and a low of 154.9. The market capitalization of the company is 3295.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 176.95 and 53.37 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 336,427 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Today :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing trading at ₹159.55, up 3.04% from yesterday's ₹154.85

The stock price of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing has increased by 3.04%, resulting in a net change of 4.7. The current stock price is 159.55.

01 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing closed at ₹154.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing had a volume of 336,427 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 154.85.

