Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing's stock opened at ₹160.05 and closed at ₹159.55, with a high of ₹164.8 and a low of ₹159.2. Its market capitalization is ₹3,303.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.95, while the 52-week low is ₹53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 267,811 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
02 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST
