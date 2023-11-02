Hello User
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price went up today, 02 Nov 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 159.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 159.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing's stock opened at 160.05 and closed at 159.55, with a high of 164.8 and a low of 159.2. Its market capitalization is 3,303.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.95, while the 52-week low is 53.37. The stock had a trading volume of 267,811 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

02 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing share price Live :Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing closed at ₹159.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing had a trading volume of 267,811 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 159.55.

