Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 160.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 161.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing

On the last day, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing opened at 162.25 and closed at 160.95. The stock had a high of 167.8 and a low of 160.85. The market capitalization of the company is 3344.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 176.95 and the 52-week low is 53.37. The BSE volume for the stock was 725,439 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

